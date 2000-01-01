West Central reviews results of SRO community survey

Based off of the 73 responses received from a recent survey, it is clear that the West Central community has interest in getting a School Resource Officer (SRO). Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe advised that 91.5% said that they would feel safer and more secure if West Central had an SRO and 83.3% of the respondents said that they strongly support West Central having an SRO or a highly trained law enforcement officer. Dr. Rowe said that she recently had a meeting with Francesville Town Council President Tom Thomas about this and he had stated he would bring it to the town board to see what they could do to possibly partner with the school. The board agreed that they would also like for Dr. Rowe to reach out to the Medaryville Police Department as well. More information will be coming soon.