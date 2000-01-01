West Central school board approves construction bids

The West Central school board met in a special session on Thursday, Jan. 23 to review the bids for the first phase of the corporation's renovation project. Sealed bids were received until Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. Tecton Project Manager Carl Robison provided the board with information about the bids received and further reviewed the scope of the work. The general trades contract had three bids, which were from Big Ben Builders, Inc. in the amount of $794,000, Meltons Construction Services LLC in the amount of $884,500 and Tri-Tech Construction Services, Inc. in the amount of $726,000. It was recommended to go with Tri-Tech for $949,610 (includes Alternates 2 and 4). Aquafire LLC was the only bidder for the building envelope, in the amount of $371,986.