West Central school board approves handbook revision

The West Central school board held a discussion on the proposed handbook revision regarding the middle and high school athletic eligibility rules during a regular meeting on Sept. 5. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe led off by explaining that the rules that are already in the handbook are in addition to the IHSAA rules. The rule that was seeking revision stated: "High school eligibility will be determined by the final grade report at the end of each nine-week term. Students must have passing grades in 100% of your classes in order to continue in the activities. If an athlete is declared ineligible for a 9 week period because of failing grades, he/she will be able to practice, but not participate in games for that time period until the term has been completed and grades are posted." Middle and high school principal Mike Carlson wanted to add after the first sentence,"Semester grades will take precedence following the second and fourth nine week term."