West Central school board approves school improvement, high ability plans

The West Central school board not only approved the corporation high ability plan but also the elementary and the middle and high school improvement plans during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe shared that there have been some slight changes made to the high ability plan. Instead of three tests in a 12 month period to show they are between the 80 and 90th percentile, it would be two tests in a 12 month period. Rowe said that this change will allow for more students to qualify. Board member Kyle McTeigue made a motion to approve the corporation high ability plan as presented and it was seconded by president Jake Tanner. It passed unanimously. Middle and high school principal Mike Carlson explained the proposed middle and high school improvement plan. He noted that they had updated the data and demographics.