West Central School board deliberates details on potential staff stipends

The West Central School Board is discussing how best to compensate staff members after a school year made more complicated due to COVID-19. During a regular session on Thursday, June 10, superintendent Dan Zylstra brought a list of potential stipend amounts to the board for their consideration, ahead of a smaller certified committee to handle the finer points. Zylstra stated that the school received just under $1.3 million in pandemic relief money. He concluded that now that he has gotten some feedback from the board he would rework some of the numbers and they would revisit it at a later date.