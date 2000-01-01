West Central School Board prepares for new year

The West Central School Board did what many school boards across the state are doing and conducted the annual beginning-of-a-new-year business.

As part of the business items, school board members signed conflict of interest forms, elected new officers, approved appointments and approved teacher contracts during a regular meting on Jan. 5.

After an oath of office was taken by Jonathan Gutwein, Mandy Sharpe, Jeff Tanner and Dennis Gutwein, the board elected officers. Jeff Lowry was elected to continue as president of the board. Lowry was voted president as former school board member David Allen, who was president, resigned from the board last year. Allen was hired by the school corporation and could not continue on the school board. Todd Miller was elected as vice president while Jim Bergens was elected as secretary.

Along with election of officers, school board members reappointed Pamela Ledford as the corporation treasurer, Bonnie Koebcke as the corporation assistant treasurer, Monica Franscoviak as the extra-curricular treasurer and Edward Dumas as the school corporation attorney.