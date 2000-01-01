West Central school board reviews elementary academic growth

The first West Central school board meeting of the new year was both productive and informative as they approved an early literacy grant distribution and reviewed elementary student progress. Elementary principal Toni Blaszczyk took the time to review the elementary's NWEA and I-Ready data during her principal's report on Thursday, Jan. 2. The documents she passed out to board members outlined grades K – 6 NWEA and I-Ready growth points from September – December. Blaszczyk shared that the building average for NWEA was 7.32 points and 14.19 for I-Ready math. She advised that these scores are good and shows significant growth. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe asked Blaszczyk how many growth points she would like to see. She replied that she would like to see at least eight points of growth. She explained that the new reading curriculum seems to be helping with their scores. The new curriculum is called the "Science of Reading" and it is new to the state.