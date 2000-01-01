West Central School Board in talking stages of potential change to firearm policy
By:
Megan Galbreath
Superintendent Zylstra and the board stated that they are currently in the talking stages of what particular language could be used in a potential change to the school's firearm policy. The proposed change would allow certain approved, responsible individuals and board members to carry firearms on school property. Zylstra explained that the proposal was brought to the table because it could possibly deter threats.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.