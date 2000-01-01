West Central school board talks future technology projects, upgrades

The West Central school board heard from Director of Technology Kris Aschbrenner at a recent work session on Thursday, Feb. 10 about potential upcoming technology projects for the corporation. Some of the future projects could include the installation of the new PA system, rewiring the network throughout the entire corporation, and upgrading all classroom projectors. Past projects the corporation has been able to do over the last year includes the acquirement of 250 new Chromebooks and a new firewall.