West Central School Corporation approves preschool agreement

The West Central School Corporation will not be initiating a preschool program but the school board has approved to facilitate one.

Discussion has ensued with the school board during the past several months as they want to ensure children are ready for kindergarten. For more than two years the corporation has discussed the possibility of a preschool at West Central but the lack of funding and interest from parents caused the idea to be tabled. Then in 2016, the Head Start program that is self-sustaining was welcomed at West Central.

Talks in November of 2017 became more frequent with the Medaryville Preschool program as the school board also wanted to invite them to use school space.

During the regular school board meeting on June 7, the school board approved an agreement that allows Medaryville Preschool to use the school. The agreement is similar to the Head Start agreement.

The board also approved for Head Start to again use the elementary school. Head Start also has a program in Winamac.

On June 8, the Medaryville Preschool approved the contract with the school corporation.