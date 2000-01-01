West Central School Corporation hires new principal

The West Central School Corporation is launching forward and has hired a new middle/high school principal.

The corporation began looking for a new principal after Pat Culp resigned to become the superintendent of Tri-County School Corporation. The board officially accepted Culp’s resignation during their regular meeting on Dec. 6.

Since then the corporation accepted applications and held interviews before deciding on Dec. 17 during a special meeting on hiring Scott Ritchie, who is the current principal at Monroe Central Junior/Senior High School. The school board approved him unanimously.

According to the press release, Ritchie has 25 years in education that includes 10 years as a secondary principal, one year as an assistant principal, nine years as a school-to-career coordinator/technology department chair, and five years as a technology teacher. Before becoming the principal at Monroe Central Junior/Senior High School, he served as the principal at Knightstown Community High School for seven years and assistant principal for one year.

Ritchie earned his Bachelor of Science in industrial technology education and his Master of Arts in educational administration and supervision from Ball State University.

Ritchie will begin on Jan. 1.