West Central School Corporation receives school safety grant

The West Central School Corporation recently received notification that they were awarded a $32,000 school safety grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The money will help the corporation continue to work towards making school a safer place. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe said during a regular school board meeting on Sept. 7 that the grant will help with the purchase of additional cameras for blind spots, first responder card readers, bullying curriculum, Securly and panic buttons. At the beginning of the meeting, the school board also heard from Kayla Schlatter, Chelsea Schultz and Skye Witham about their FCCLA National Convention trip to Denver, Colorado this summer. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grades 6 – 12.