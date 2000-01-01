West Central schools await federal Title grant funds

The West Central school board made decisions about this upcoming school year’s food prices and also heard about some funds the corporation is waiting on at the federal level. During her report, West Central Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe gave the board some information on the federal Title grants that are currently being withheld. It was advised that the Trump administration has not distributed these funds to the states – and subsequently the schools –across the nation. Dr. Rowe said that she did not know when they will get the money, but when they get it, part of that money is tied to teacher salaries, especially for class size reduction. She explained that West Central is currently waiting on $42,242.89 in Title IIA, Title III and Title IV monies to be allocated. Updates on this will come as needed.