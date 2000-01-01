West Central schools celebrate grant awards

West Central Elementary Principal Shawn Walsh and Middle/High School Principal Mike Carlson highlighted grants they have recently received at a regular school board meeting on Jan. 8. During his report, Principal Walsh shared the West Central Elementary PTC received a grant from the Community Foundation of Pulaski County totaling over $6,000 for a calming room and upgrades to library seating. He said that they are looking into getting things such as trampolines, a balance beam and sensory rocking chairs for the calming room. Walsh also shared that the elementary school has been selected as a finalist for the Center of Excellence in Leadership and Learning's "Celebrate Your School" Awards for their "positive culture, dedication and impact." At the middle/high school, Principal Mike Carlson reported that Mr. Brian Pilarski was awarded a grant from the SIA Foundation for Anatomage tablets. Anatomage tablets are portable, digital tools offering interactive access to 3D human and animal anatomy, featuring real digitized cadavers and medical imaging. Pilarski was one of approximately 23 winners out of nearly 400 applications.