West Central schools works on reunification plans

Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe shared on Dec. 4 that she and Middle and High School Principal Mike Carlson are currently working on developing a school reunification plan. A school reunification plan is a formal protocol for schools to follow if they ever need to return students to their parents or guardians in the event of an emergency such as a fire, lockdown, natural disaster or any other event that would prevent a normal dismissal. Reunification plans typically include information about designated locations, communication chains, staff roles, transportation logistics, verification processes and any other procedures to ensure that the process is both safe and efficient for students, staff and parents or guardians in a time of emergency. Dr. Rowe explained to the school board that they hope to do a dry run of this plan with staff during an early release Professional Development day soon and then later do a district-wide reunification event this spring.