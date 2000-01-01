West Central students to design Francesville PD decals

West Central students in Susan Ames' graphic design class will be getting some real world experience by creating designs for the Francesville Police Department's new truck decals. Town marshal Doug Lee had advised at the meeting last month on March 6 that the squad truck is in need of new decals and the magnets also need to be replaced. At the time he was not for sure where he wanted to get the decals from or what it would cost. He was going to get a quote for the work. Lee said at the April 3 meeting that he then reached out to Ms. Ames to see if her graphic design class would do it. He said that her class is very excited about coming up with some designs. The department would just have to pay for the materials.