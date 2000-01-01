Home / News / West Central superintendent Zylstra announces resignation
Superintendent Dan Zylstra

West Central superintendent Zylstra announces resignation

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Changes are coming for the West Central School Corporation this year, as longtime superintendent Dan Zylstra announced his departure from West Central School Corporation via a letter dated Thursday, Jan. 6. Zylstra states in the letter that beginning July 1 he will start his new position as the Head of Schools at Pella Christian Schools in Iowa.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here