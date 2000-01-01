West Central talks middle school athletes

West Central School Board members discussed the potential of allowing home-schooled students to participate in middle school athletics.

The idea was mentioned during a previous board meeting but was discussed more in-depth with the board by superintendent Dan Zylstra at a regular meeting on Feb. 6.

“There is really no reason why we couldn’t allow those home-schooled students to participate,” Zylstra said. “Other districts are doing that.”

Zylstra said the liability coverage could include those students as long as the parents sign that they have medical insurance for the student.

Zylstra said some policy will have to be written to ensure that students are not school jumping. He used the example that a student might have trouble at another school and want to come to West Central as a home-schooled student to play.

The board did not take a formal vote but it appeared that they would like to move forward with the idea of allowing home-schooled students to be part of the middle school athletics.