West Central to try split grade class at elementary

In an effort to keep class sizes small, West Central Elementary School will be utilizing a "split grade" class for fourth and fifth grade this year. Without the split, there would be one class of 32 fifth graders. Elementary principal Mike Carlson explained at a regular school board meeting on Aug. 4 that the "four, five split" class will have both fourth and fifth graders in the same classroom with the same teacher. Jessica Williams will be heading the split class while Haley Tapper will teach a traditional fifth grade class.