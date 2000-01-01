West Central welcomes new elementary principal

The West Central school board and superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe recently welcomed Shawn Walsh as the new elementary principal for the 2025-2026 school year. Mr. Walsh is coming from Lansing School District 158 in Lansing, Illinois. He said he was there for six years and he was a Dean of Students for 10 years prior to that. Dr. Rowe and the school board expressed their excitement to have Walsh aboard.