West Central welcomes new elementary principal
By:
Megan Galbreath
The West Central school board and superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe recently welcomed Shawn Walsh as the new elementary principal for the 2025-2026 school year. Mr. Walsh is coming from Lansing School District 158 in Lansing, Illinois. He said he was there for six years and he was a Dean of Students for 10 years prior to that. Dr. Rowe and the school board expressed their excitement to have Walsh aboard.
