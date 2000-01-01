West Central Youth League seeks upgrades for Medaryville ball field

Representatives from the West Central Youth League were present at a recent Medaryville Town Council meeting to suggest putting in a new fence and some lighting at the Medaryville baseball field. As for funding for the projects, it would come at no cost to the town and funds would strictly be acquired through both private donors and grants. The fence would cost approximately $15,000. They also informed that quotes for the lighting continue to increase, with the most recent quote sitting at approximately $80,000. A motion was later made to allow the league to proceed with acquiring a new fence and to find more information about the lighting. It passed unanimously.