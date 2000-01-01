West parking lot near justice center is now paved

Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recently informed at a regular commissioners meeting that the gravel parking lot just west of the justice center has been paved. Talks of the project began back in March of this year when Loehmer first proposed a series of paving jobs to be finished in light of the new justice center addition. The parking lot will only be for individuals engaging in county business between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The main goal of the project is to provide more parking for county employees during business hours.