What to do if your at home COVID-19 test is positive

Due to an increase in the use of at home COVID-19 tests, it may be unclear to some of what they should do should they test positive. Pulaski County Health Department Public Health Nurse Andrea Keller recently distributed information received from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) on the matter. One of the main points stated that: You do not have to confirm your positive at-home test result with a PCR test. If you think your positive test result may be incorrect, contact a healthcare provider to determine whether or not additional testing is necessary. Keller also provided a link to an updated isolation and quarantine calculator. The calculator can be found at https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/C19QuarantineCalculator/.