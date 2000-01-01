It's the age old question – what do you want to be when you grow up? Eastern Pulaski Elementary students in grades 3 – 5 were able to explore potential answers to that question during the school's first ever career fair in the elementary school gym, on Friday. Principal Jill Collins advised that students had completed a Google Form survey months ago, identifying the careers they were interested in learning more about. Students selected the following careers: law enforcement, agriculture, horse trainer, landscape design, nurse, military, trucking, social worker/counselor, physical therapy, dog trainer, chef/restaurant, electrician, mechanic/auto body, lawyer, beautician, engineer, welder and teacher/coach.