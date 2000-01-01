Home / News / What do you want to be when you grow up?
Students at Eastern Pulaski Elementary School had a list of questions to ask local business representatives during the school’s first ever career fair. Pictured is the welding table.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Eastern Pulaski Elementary hosts first career fair
By: 
Megan Galbreath

It's the age old question – what do you want to be when you grow up? Eastern Pulaski Elementary students in grades 3 – 5 were able to explore potential answers to that question during the school's first ever career fair in the elementary school gym, on Friday. Principal Jill Collins advised that students had completed a Google Form survey months ago, identifying the careers they were interested in learning more about. Students selected the following careers: law enforcement, agriculture, horse trainer, landscape design, nurse, military, trucking, social worker/counselor, physical therapy, dog trainer, chef/restaurant, electrician, mechanic/auto body, lawyer, beautician, engineer, welder and teacher/coach.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here