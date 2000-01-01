A wide open view, parks shelter removed

After months and months of work and anticipation, the restrooms and shelter project at the Winamac Town Park is slowly underway.

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board has been planning for the last couple years to build a new restroom and shelter in the former location of the main shelter and restrooms, located north of the ball fields in the main town park. The new bathrooms are designed similar to the former restrooms with the men’s and women’s restrooms being separated by a shelter.

On Feb. 10, the shelter was demolished. The park was closed while the work was being completed. A handful of trees were also removed for the future construction of the building.

The construction of the building will begin soon, weather permitting.