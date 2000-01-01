Winamac’s state run ends at New Prairie

Winamac runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning at the New Prairie cross-country semi-state with aspirations of moving on to the state finals in Terre Haute. As the smallest participating school, Winamac would go head-to-head against its stiffest competition of the season. The young group of Warriors finished out of the running for a state bid but now know what it takes to make the next step.

Kolbey Wegner was the lone representative in the boys race and has made great strides in his cross-country career. The sophomore finished 100th canvasing the challenging New Prairie course in 17:42.5.

The Winamac Lady Warriors closed out the season in 17th place.

Maggie Smith led Winamac in 47th place. The freshman finished in 20:26.4. Kelsey Wegner was 91st, followed by Kate Collins, Alexis Sheets, Bethany Poor, Emily Rausch and Kingsley Kroft.