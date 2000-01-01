Winamac athletic department new Hall of Fame inductees

The Winamac Athletic Department is proud to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2024- 25. The three new members will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Jan. 31, when the Winamac Warriors host the West Central Trojans. The induction ceremony will begin after the boys’ junior varsity game, which starts at 6 p.m. Each person was nominated and voted on by the Hall of Fame Committee. Each inductee will receive a plaque, while an identical plaque will be displayed in the Athletic Hall of Fame trophy case. The Winamac Athletic Department invites the community to attend the game to honor and congratulate the Winamac Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025.