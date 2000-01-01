Winamac business owners indicted for health care fraud

Two Winamac business owners were recently indicted on more than a handful of counts by a grand jury for health care fraud.

Michael Wilson and Jacqueline “Jay” Podell, who operated Transport Loving Care or Alliance EMS, were indicted on a count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, four counts of health care fraud and a count of Medicaid health care fraud as part of a nationwide investigation into Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

The Northern District of Indiana Department of Justice recently released information of a national takedown resulting in charges against 601 individuals responsible for billions of dollars in fraud losses.

According to the indictment, Alliance EMS was opened in 2001 by Wilson. Podell joined his team and began handling the business billing including the Medicare billing. In 2009, Wilson ran into trouble with the Internal Revenue Service and Alliance EMS was dissolved.

Podell and Wilson are accused of trying “to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars owned by and under the custody and control of the Medicare health care benefit program,” the indictment states. The reimbursement claims appeared to falsely represent the physical conditions of the patients that were being transported.

The indictment claims the two submitted more than $100,000 in ambulance transport claims regarding four different patients.