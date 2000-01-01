Winamac commits $250,000 to fund new fire truck

After many years of on and off discussion, the Winamac Town Council formally announced their commitment to help fund a new pumper truck for the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department at a meeting on April 10. Town manager Brad Zellers asked the town if they would be willing to commit $250,000 towards the new pumper. He said the fire department would have to get a bid to see how much it would cost. The fire department and the township would help with the expense and the town would cover the rest through a lease agreement. He added that he estimates that a new truck could cost between $400,000 and $500,000. The lead time on a new pumper could be a couple of years.