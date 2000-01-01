Winamac Community High School names top graduates

Winamac Community High School is pleased to announce its top two graduates for the 2017-18 school year.

Miranda Hettinger, daughter of Paul and Michelle Hettinger, has been named the valedictorian and Lera Good, daughter of Jeff and Shirley Good, is the salutatorian.

Hettinger has excelled in the classroom as well as on the softball diamond for the Winamac Lady Warriors. She has been on the distinguished honor roll four years and has been an active member of the math teams for five years. She placed second in Geometry and fifth in Algebra 1 as a member of the Midwest Conference team and has also competed on the Hoosier North Athletic Conference math teams for three years.

After graduation Hettinger plans to attend Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she was recently recognized as a presidential scholar. The award is based on academic accomplishments and she is one of the top 3 percent of incoming first-year students. She will study computing and applied mathematics and also be a member of the Belles softball team.

Salutatorian Good has been a member of the Spanish quiz bowl for four years and the HNAC writing team for two years. She placed fourth in the short story senior division. She has been involved in Science Olympiad since her eighth-grade year and has achieved academic honors. Good helped work on a recent promotional video for the Pulaski County Public Library.

She plans to attend Valparaiso University to study creative writing.