Winamac considers police certification compensation

The Winamac Town Council will be taking compensation for special police certifications under advisement after hearing department updates from Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell. At a regular town board meeting on Monday, July 10, Chief Campbell requested that the board consider giving some compensation to officers who have special certifications. Some examples of those certifications that take an extended period of time or effort to obtain and keep include school resource officer, emergency medical responder, drone pilot and special instructors.