Winamac council approves of new police retirement fund

Town marshal Tyler Campbell noted that there were not a lot of changes made since he updated them last at the previous meeting, however, he did tell the board about a recent meeting with human resources about buying officers' years of service. That meeting determined it would be too expensive for the town to do that. Campbell did say that although his officers are disappointed, they are being understanding. He said that the more he has looked into the statistics and information about the fund though, the more optimistic he is about the 1977 fund being beneficial for officers in the long run. The town approved of moving forward with the process of switching over to the 1977 fund, and the council unanimously passed the request.