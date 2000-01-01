Winamac council approves quote, reveals more about splash pad project

The Winamac Town Council approved a quote for the building of the splash pad shelter and revealed more about the project during a special meeting on Friday, April 23.

One quote was given to the council to review prior to the meeting. Town manager Brad Zellers said he received the quote but he attempted to obtain three. Zellers reviewed the specifications on the quote including the prices of the materials.

The quote was from FORM-IT CORP owner Glen White for about $80,000.

The quote was approved.

Zellers said there are several businesses and organizations that want to donate to the project. One company would like to help with the purchasing of benches.

The council is planning a groundbreaking celebration in honor of Owen’s birthday that would be May 2.