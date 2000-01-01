Winamac council in disagreement as to when new officer should attend training

Winamac Town Council members are voicing their concern about the upcoming training of a new officer as the current police chief plans to retire this summer.

During a regular meeting on March 12, Winamac Police Chief Mike Buchanan updated the council on the current department activities. He also discussed when the new officer, Alex Berger, will be attending the police academy.

Buchanan is retiring July 1. The town approved for Sgt. Mark Hoffman to be the new police chief and hired Berger to fill the open officer position. Berger was a reserve officer for the department.

Councilmen Tom Murray and Alvin Parish voiced their concern about Berger not attending the police academy in the summer.

If Berger attends the academy in the summer it will leave the department with one less officer. Typically, the department has two officers on duty at night during the summer because of the increase in activity.

Murray questioned if there is enough funding to hire someone part time. Clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said there is some available funding.

Buchanan said he will take another look at the availability for the police academy summer classes.

Councilman Jim Watkins was absent.