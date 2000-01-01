Winamac, county discussing recycling options

The Commissioners of Pulaski County have been asked to collaborate with the Town of Winamac in hopes of offering Winamac residents curbside recycling.

Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers, along with town councilmen Alvin Parish and Dave Schambers, spoke with the commissioners about teaming together to offer recycling in Winamac during a regular commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Zellers said the town council approved to stop the recycling pickup in Winamac because of costs and because residents were not properly using it. The town can save about $50,000 a year if they don’t offer recycling. Town residents do not pay for recycling or garbage pickup. The town recycling will end the last week of the month as the contract ends March 1.

The plan is for a couple of the part-time recycling center employees to work for the town and pick up the curbside recycling. The county owns the recycling trailer that the town previously owned and Zellers estimated that the employees would work about 830 hours a year.

“The town could pay those wages, part-time, so that the county would not make them full time,” Zellers said.

County recycling center and transfer station manager Brad Bonnell said he has the equipment that would be needed for the recycling and it’s in satisfactory condition.

There was a concern about whose liability insurance would cover the equipment. It was suggested that a lease could address that issue.

Commissioner Jerry Locke expressed support as long as the liability can be worked out. Locke wondered if other towns might want to get involved.