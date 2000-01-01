Winamac eighth graders lead interactive Spotlight on Excellence presentation

Nine eighth graders in Mr. Jeff Beach's Intro to Education class had a blast showing the Eastern Pulaski school board what they do in class everyday. Mr. Beach and his students presented information about the course and hosted an interactive activity for school members to do during the Spotlight on Excellence portion of their regular school board meeting on April 14. Beach started out by saying that he has been teaching for many years, but this is his first time ever attending a school board meeting. Over the last 42 years, Beach has taught history and life skills. The Intro to Education class, or FTA (Future Teachers of America), is in its first year and it has fairly decent attendance, with nine students the first semester and 10 students the second semester. Beach explained that they do have a textbook that they do utilize in the class, but he focuses on giving students real-life examples of his experiences as a teacher.