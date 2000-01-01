Winamac encounters hiccup in plan to purchase building

The Department of Local Government Finance has caused a slight hiccup in the purchasing of a new building for the Town of Winamac.

On Jan. 9, clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said all the proper paperwork was sent to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) regarding additional appropriations to fund the purchasing of a building. The building is to be the new police station.

“The DLGF responded and said they are not approving additional appropriations until closer to March,” Berger said.

The council approved during the Jan. 3 meeting to authorize the additional appropriations from the Cumulative Capital Improvement (CCI) and Cumulative Capital Development (CCD) funds.

A motion was approved to rescind the previous motion to use the additional appropriations.

The council then approved to use the funds from the economic development income tax fund to purchase the building with the understanding that those funds would be replaced closer to March when the additional appropriations are approved by the DLGF.