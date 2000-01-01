Winamac fire causes damage to three apartments, business

A fire in an apartment on Pearl Street in downtown Winamac was contained to one apartment but caused major damage.

Emergency responders were notified of the fire at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 22 in an apartment above 111 E. Pearl St. Those who arrived found an air conditioner on the street in flames and a window that was engulfed with flames in an apartment on the southeast corner of the building.

Winamac Fire Chief Bill Weaver said investigators could not rule out the air conditioner as the cause of the fire. Weaver said the air conditioner also hit a vehicle that was parked on the street. It appears to have hit the canopy then hit the front end of a black Honda Accord.

