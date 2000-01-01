Winamac follows other municipalities, closes doors

Winamac Town Council members are following other municipalities across the state and closing the doors of the offices but not the services.

Winamac Council members met during a special meeting Monday morning, to discuss what precautions the town can take in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said she would like to see the office closed for two weeks and then have the council re-evaluate the situation.

Councilman Dave Schambers was absent from the meeting.