Winamac follows other municipalities, closes doors
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Winamac Town Council members are following other municipalities across the state and closing the doors of the offices but not the services.
Winamac Council members met during a special meeting Monday morning, to discuss what precautions the town can take in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said she would like to see the office closed for two weeks and then have the council re-evaluate the situation.
Councilman Dave Schambers was absent from the meeting.
