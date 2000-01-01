Home / News / Winamac follows other municipalities, closes doors
Winamac Town Council members are following other municipalities across the state and closing the doors of the offices but not the services.

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Winamac Town Council members are following other municipalities across the state and closing the doors of the offices but not the services. 
Winamac Council members met during a special meeting Monday morning, to discuss what precautions the town can take in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said she would like to see the office closed for two weeks and then have the council re-evaluate the situation. 
Councilman Dave Schambers was absent from the meeting.

