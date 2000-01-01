Winamac high school gives a shoutout to students

Winamac Community High School was the first to be spotlighted at a regular school board meeting Monday evening.

High school principal Rick DeFries introduced the school board members to a new program called the Student Shoutout Program. DeFries said the idea began during professional development time. The discussion became as to how the school could continue to create a positive atmosphere. The end result became the Student Shoutout Program.

“They put a lot of hours into this. They put a lot of time and energy into this,” DeFries said of Jeremy Wegner, Gretchen Gearhart and Kevin Zupin. “They have done some neat things for our kids.”

Student Shoutout will be held the last Friday of the month. Students of the month are recognized along with the staff and given the royal treatment including a crown, according the Gearhart. There are eight departments that can choose a student of the month.

