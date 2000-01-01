Winamac High School names top graduates

Winamac Community High School has announced its top two graduates for the 2016-17 school year.

Jack DeGroot, son of Perry and Katie DeGroot, has been named valedictorian and Claire Collins, daughter of Adam and Jill Collins, is the salutatorian.

DeGroot plans upon graduation are to attend Butler University in Indianapolis.

After graduation, Collins will be attending Indiana State University and majoring in elementary education. She was recently selected as one of 10 incoming freshman students to be a part of the ISU Bayh College of Education “Scholars to Teachers” cohort. She will also be a member of the Sycamores’ cross-county and track team.