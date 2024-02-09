Home / News / Winamac highlights college and career pathways
More than 600 students attended the 2024 College and Career Fair at the Logansport/Cass County Airport. Vendors presented information about a variety of career options available to students direct from high school graduation or after continued education.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Winamac Community High School Principal Cody Hook and Academic Advisor Emma Myers presented information about college and career pathways at a regular Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board meeting on Feb. 12. Principal Hook explained that schools are changing quite a bit, as they are now looking at a more customized experience for each student. Myers said that their ultimate goal is to help students find their "E," or their decision to enroll in either post-secondary education, enlist in the military, or be employed in the workforce after they graduate high school. There are three boxes that students have to check in order to graduate: Box I, which is graduating with a high school diploma, Box II, employability skills and Box III, post-secondary readiness.

