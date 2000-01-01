Winamac hires Spanley as parks maintenance director
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Winamac Town Council members hired police officer Aaron Spanley as the new parks maintenance director during a special meeting on Monday.
The council met to discuss the town utility budgets but they also decided to hire Spanley after the former parks maintenance director Dave DeLorenzo resigned.
Spanley is currently an officer with the Winamac Police Department. He has been an officer with the department since 2013.
