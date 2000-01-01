Winamac to induct five new members into the Hall of Fame

The Winamac Athletic Council is pleased to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The five newest members will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Jan. 24, when the Winamac Warriors host the Caston Comets.

The induction ceremony will begin after the boys’ junior varsity game, which starts at 6 p.m.

Each inductee was nominated and then voted on by the Hall of Fame Committee. Each member will receive a plaque while an identical plaque will be displayed in the Athletic Hall of Fame trophy case.

The Winamac Athletic Department would like to invite the community to attend the game to congratulate and honor the Winamac Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.