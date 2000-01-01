Winamac looking at town cleanup options

Winamac Town Council members are continually looking for ways to clean up the town and a few projects are underway.

Council members recently approved to try a town cleanup that will be free to residents and a date has been set for the event. They are also looking at whether new ordinances can be created regarding housing.

Town manager Brad Zellers updated the council on a few projects during a regular meeting on July 13.

The town cleanup was approved by the council during the last meeting on June 8. Zellers said the cleanup is set for July 31 and Aug. 1. A dumpster will be available for town residents who want to discard mattresses and other items in their yard.

There are certain items that the town will not accept and someone will be at the dumpsters to check if the person lives in town.