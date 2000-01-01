Winamac looks to widen sidewalks

The Winamac Town Council is looking to help businesses and at the same time meet some Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

During a regular meeting on April 10, town manager Brad Zellers approached the council about reducing a handful of downtown parking spots to widen the sidewalk. The reduction of the parking spots would be in front of the two downtown restaurants that have outside seating.

Zellers said in both areas where there is fencing for the outdoor seating the sidewalk does not meet ADA standards.

He proposed three different options including asking the restaurants to remove the fencing, asking the restaurants to move it closer to the buildings or removing parking spaces and widening the sidewalks.

Zellers is hoping that doing both the projects at the same time will help reduce the costs.

Council members agreed Zellers should move forward with the projects.