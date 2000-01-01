Winamac Main Street organization to be housed at train depot

Beth McFarland, president of Main Street Winamac, along with other representatives from the organization, were present at a regular Winamac Town Council meeting on Monday, April 10, to introduce the organization to the town board and to ask permission to house the organization in a vacant space at the Winamac Train Depot. As a new organization, especially one that is focusing on downtown revitalization, McFarland said they are looking for a permanent space to act as their home base. Town manager Brad Zellers said that he has already spoken to the Iris Elm Garden Club, as they are currently storing some items at the depot, but there is still plenty of room. Zellers said that the club had no issues with Main Street Winamac using the facility. It was suggested as part of the proposal that the town could provide electric and water and Main Street Winamac could cover the heating bill. Both parties were in agreement on the proposal.