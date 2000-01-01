Winamac man faces double homicide charges

A 32-year-old Winamac man is facing two charges of murder after the bodies of his father and his father’s friend were discovered late Friday evening.

Ross H. Stacy, 32, was formally charged with two counts of murder on Monday after police were called by the brother of one of the deceased to a house northwest of Winamac.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the address of 3951 W. 200 N. and found Loss Stacy, 59, and Mary Kurek, 56, had been shot.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist with the investigation but later took the lead. As part of the investigation, it appears that Ross Stacy shot the victims while they were sleeping.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Murphy, who cited the summary of the case, said Ross Stacy voluntarily spoke with police and it appears the shooting happened after an argument between the father and son.

Murphy said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.