Winamac man killed in two-vehicle accident

The life of a Winamac man was taken as two semis collided on U.S. 421 on Jan. 8.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 421 and CR 600 S., just south of Francesville before 11:32 a.m.

Ronald Mark Vititoe, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene after the semi he was driving collided with the back end of a FedEx trailer.

According to the accident report completed by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Jackson, Vititoe was driving a red 2002 Volvo VHD north on U.S. 421 approaching the T-intersection of CR 600 S. when his semi rear-ended a white 2016 Peterbilt Motor semi hauling a trailer, driven by John M. Noerenberg, 49, of West Lafayette. The semi Vititoe was driving belongs to the Pulaski County Highway Department and was hauling gravel. The other semi is a FedEx freight.

On Jan. 10, Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine said the Indiana State Police are reconstructing the accident.

Pulaski County EMS and Francesville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.