Winamac obtains property of old elevator

The Town of Winamac continues to make improvements with the latest project including purchasing property and eventually removing dilapidated structures.

The property is commonly referred to as the “old elevator” near the corner of Adams and Logan streets and was owned by Freebird Rentals Inc. The buildings that are being removed start at Adams Street and travel north to include the elevator. The white garage area on the north side of the elevator will remain along with the gray building north of that.

The town became the owners of the property on Dec. 29. The hope is that in the next month or two the town will solicit bids for the demolition to be completed this winter.

The cost of the property was about $38,500 and paid for from the economic development income tax funding.

Future plans for the new property could include a shelter, a parking lot and a splash pad.